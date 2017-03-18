Registration deadline is Monday to fill vacant Congress seat

By Published:

ATLANTA (AP) – Election officials say voters in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District must register or update their registration information by Monday.

Secretary of State Brian Kemp says voters can submit an application online or mail hard-copy applications. Mail-in applications must be postmarked on or before Monday’s date to be processed in time.

More than a dozen candidates are competing in the April 18 contest to fill the seat representing many of Atlanta’s northern suburbs and formerly held by Tom Price. Price, a Republican, is now secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Georgia requires a so-called “jungle primary” to fill congressional vacancies. The top two vote-getters, regardless of party, move to a June 20 runoff.

Early in-person voting will begin on March 27. Polls also will be open Saturday April 8.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s