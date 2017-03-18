Preview of Saint Pat’s Day in Savannah: Day 2

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. – After thousands took to the streets of Savannah decked out in green to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day, the city is preparing for another day of partying.

For the first time since 2006, Saint Pat’s fell on a Friday which the city expects a bigger crowds for the Saturday festival celebration.

Those planning on attending the festivities, including more than 15 live performances, are encouraged to make a plan to get to and front the festival safely.

Those headed downtown to River Street or City Market must purchase a $10 wristband to be able to drink alcohol in those designated areas. Wristbands can be purchased in multiple locations downtown.

