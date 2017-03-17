Second arrest made in murders of Fort Stewart soldiers

Hinesville (WSAV) – Authorities have made a second arrest in the deaths of two Fort Stewart soldiers back on March 5th.

We’re told Specialist Phillip E. Thompson was taken into custody late Thursday night by Fort Stewart Criminal Investigation Division agents and turned over to Hinesville Police.

Officials say Thompson, who is also stationed on Fort Stewart, is charged with party to the crime of murder for allegedly intentionally aiding Sgt. Shaquille D. Craig in the murders of Spc. Marquez Brown and Pvt. Malika Jackson. Craig was arrested March 9th.

According to authorities, Thompson is accused of providing Craig with a ride to and from the crime scene. He made his first court appearance earlier today.

The incident remains under investigation.