SCMPD cracking down on underage drinking this St. Patrick’s Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Metro police are out this St. Patrick’s Day festival in various units and along with various agencies. Most revelers will see them in new emergency vests this year to help with being more noticeable at night.

“People don’t always make the best decisions when they drink so we need to make sure that they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing and people are getting hurt, minors not drinking too much and not having alcohol,” says Metro APO Brandon Thomas.

There’s one unit working to make sure they’re not as noticeable, but canvassing the celebration nonetheless to make sure no one underage is drinking.

“We’re not here to bully you or give citations and writs, we want you to enjoy yourself and come back to Savannah, but there’s a right and a wrong way to do it, we’re just here to make sure everyone does it the right way,” adds Thomas who serves under the department’s Alcohol Beverage Compliance Unit.

The units main goal is to make sure bars are not serving minors, and that those underage are not using fake IDs to get into the party. St. Patrick’s Day being one if not the busiest days in Savannah, the State revenue department is partnering with Metro for this weekend’s operation.

“Walking in the bars and all we’re so that if they have any questions or concerns about how to do things right, what to do, we can answer their questions,” says special agent in charge Ron Huckaby.

Huckaby has a definite answer as well for those drinking this weekend in need of a way home.

“One of the biggest things is, don’t drink and drive.”