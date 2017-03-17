Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade old timers and first timers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade brings all kinds of people to the green downtown streets, and for many, it becomes a tradition for generations to come.

Clark George has been attending Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade for more than 30 years.

“A good tailgate and a good time and got a nice spot to watch the parade with the little ones and everything so we have a great time,” George said.

For him, it’s a little different now than back in the day.

“Now it’s kinda a little more family oriented with even grandkids,” he said, “Also all my fraternity brothers, we all went to auburn together and we been friends for about 40 years and now they all come back and help celebrate St Patrick’s day with us.”

With the luck of his little leprechaun…

“I’m his leprechaun that gets everybody to come to these tailgates,” said John Anderson.

Over the years, they’ve really learned to master it, bringing their own bathroom in the back of a pick-up truck.

“You know you got 950,000 people here for the parade, its kinda hard sometimes, when you gotta go, you gotta go,” said Anderson.

The night before the parade, they start paying the parking meter two hours at a time.

“And then we bring the portalet down the night before we got here at 5:15 this morning to get our spot at the square, said Anderson, “Since it’s not on the ground, we don’t have to pay any uh, when you have it on the ground you gotta pay a license so everybody puts them in the back of the pickup truck.”

While they’ve got the day down pat, others are just getting the tradition started.

“Do you wanna see the horses?” Christine Bill asked her two-year-old daughter, Mary Harriet.

“Her birthday is March 10th, so her first St. Patrick’s Day, she was one week old so she stayed home and we watched the parade on T.V.” Bill said.

“This is JaNyla Pierre, it’s her first St. Patrick’s Day and she’s ready to run around,” said John Pierre.

Some even came from Houston, Texas.

“This is actually my first St. Patrick’s Day ever, so this looks pretty cool. It’s like a parade, looks likes it’s gonna be fun,” said Alfred Frank, “And green is my favorite color.”