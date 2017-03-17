Savannah schools closed for St. Patrick’s Day

This year St. Patrick’s Day isn’t just another holiday for Savannah Chatham County students; it’s also the unofficial start of their Spring Break.

Savannah-Chatham County schools are out today for St. Patrick’s Day. Next week, March 20th through the 24th, is also Spring Break for Chatham County.

The Chatham County Central Office on Bull Street will be closed today. The office will also be closed next Wednesday through Friday.

All Chatham County schools and the Central Office will re-open Monday, March 27th.