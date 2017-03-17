Savannah schools closed for St. Patrick’s Day

By Published:

This year St. Patrick’s Day isn’t just another holiday for Savannah Chatham County students; it’s also the unofficial start of their Spring Break.

Savannah-Chatham County schools are out today for St. Patrick’s Day. Next week, March 20th through the 24th, is also Spring Break for Chatham County.

The Chatham County Central Office on Bull Street will be closed today. The office will also be closed next Wednesday through Friday.

All Chatham County schools and the Central Office will re-open Monday, March 27th.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s