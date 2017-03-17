Savannah ranked 7th in the nation for Irish celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Hostess City is no stranger to having one of the biggest celebrations of the year.

In fact, Savannah is number seven on Tripadvisor’s list of best cities to celebrate the holiday.

Many people have made it their number one party destination.

“Today, it is the only place on earth to be,” Buzz Graeber, from Grand Rapids, Mi., said.

With thousands of other cities to celebrate the Irish holiday there’s only one place the Savannah crowd thinks of.

“This is the most exciting place to be at this time of the year,” Tiger Williams, from Cairo, Ga., said. “It’s excitng, you meet lots of people from all over the coming here ofr htis one event.”

Graeber has been coming to Savannah’s celebration for the past seven years.

He said the top 10 places in the U.S. to celebrate don’t come close to what the hostess city has to offer.

“It just isn’t the same,” Graeber said. “You know, the parade in Chicago, the parade in New York, the parade in Boston, it just doesn’t have the same feel. It’s welcoming. It is just everybody here for a million different people with a million different reasons and it is just the place to be.”

And one of the biggest reasons is the loose liquor laws.

“It’s a lot of fun people, but I’m not gonna lie you can have an open container here down in Georgia and you can’t be mad about that,” Arynn Nease, from Kansas City, Mo., said.

People have also said they enjoy the unity the holiday brings to the city.

No matter your shape, size, gender or race everyone comes together as one.