Kiss me, I’m….(sort of) Irish?

Meredith Stutz Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. – All around the world people of all backgrounds celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The holiday is set to honor the Catholic Saint, known as Saint Patrick, and his service to the country of Ireland.

But despite the amount of “Kiss me, I’m Irish” buttons and “I’ve had a Guinness, I’m Irish” t-shirts, chances are the people you see at parades around the United States aren’t really Irish.

“Everybody is Irish On Saint Patrick’s Day,” one crowd grower said after another.

Still, that hasn’t stopped people celebrating in their green for decades.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s