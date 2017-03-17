Kiss me, I’m….(sort of) Irish?

SAVANNAH, Ga. – All around the world people of all backgrounds celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The holiday is set to honor the Catholic Saint, known as Saint Patrick, and his service to the country of Ireland.

But despite the amount of “Kiss me, I’m Irish” buttons and “I’ve had a Guinness, I’m Irish” t-shirts, chances are the people you see at parades around the United States aren’t really Irish.

“Everybody is Irish On Saint Patrick’s Day,” one crowd grower said after another.

Still, that hasn’t stopped people celebrating in their green for decades.