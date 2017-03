Google and Levi’s have created a smart jean jacket that lets you control your phone with your sleeve.

Users will be able to use Google Maps, skip songs and make phone calls all from their cuff.

The jacket makes use of “Project Jacquard” technology which has been under development by Google since 2015. It combines thin, metallic alloys with natural and synthetic yarns to create touch-sensitive interactive fabrics.

The first of its kind jacket will sell for $350 and should hit stores this fall.