Weather Wise Kids: How do you always know the weather?

Well Liliana…that’s the best part of the job.

For a meteorologist, the 7 day forecast becomes as familiar as the alphabet.

Ask any member of Storm Team 3 and I guarantee they will be able to tell you what the weather will be like today, tonight, or over the weekend…without even looking at their phone or computer.

Studying the weather involves learning trends and patterns.

Forecasting the weather includes a combination of computer models, satellite and radar, and other current weather observations.

By using these methods, an accurate forecast can be made up to seven days in advance.

As a meteorologist you must be prepared to answer the question “what’s the weather going to be like?”

Sometimes the question will come from a reporter who is trying to plan a story, other times it will be a viewer at the grocery store trying to make arrangements for a specific day.

