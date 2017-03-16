TV ad escalates Florida governor’s feud with Republicans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Rick Scott is escalating his feud with fellow Republicans over the state’s jobs and tourism marketing agencies with a new television ad.

The spot that will air statewide features Scott warning that “Tallahassee politicians don’t get it.” Scott also says their votes to shutter the state’s economic development agency and overhaul Visit Florida will cost the state jobs.

The ad will be paid for by Let’s Get to Work, a political committee controlled by Scott that relies on private donations. Let’s Get to Work has not disclosed how much will be spent on the ads which will start airing next week.

House Speaker Richard Corcoran has made eliminating the state’s economic development agency a top priority.