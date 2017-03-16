The Express Clydesdales to visit Tanger Outlets in Pooler ahead of St. Patrick’s Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga.

The world-renown Express Clydesdales of Express Employment Professionals of Savannah are back this year for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade!

This morning News 3 spoke to Jim Stewart, the owner of Express Employment Services of Savannah, to learn more about the horses, what it takes to prepare them for the parade, and about the new addition that will be with them in the parade this year!

The majestic, black-and-white beauties stand about 17-18 hands high and weigh more than 2,000 pounds! Their hooves are something you have to see to believe! They’re about the size of a dinner plate, weighing about three pounds each!

Press play to hear learn more about them and to meet a Clydesdale named, King!

If you’d like the chance to see the Express Clydesdales and take some pictures with them, come out to The Tanger Outlets in Pooler tonight! They will be there from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. during the greening of the fountain.

You’ll also have a chance to take a ride in the 1890 stagecoach!

The event will benefit Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah.

