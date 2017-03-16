St. Patrick’s Day Important Information

Parks and Squares:

Parade patrons will not be allowed to set up in parks and squares until 6 a.m. Parade Day. The only furniture allowed in squares are tables, coolers, lawn chairs and 10-by-10-foot tents. The following are among the items NOT ALLOWED in squares and parks: grills, amplified sound, kegs, scaffolding, advertisements, barriers, bartenders, private security. All material should be removed from the square by 6 p.m. the day of the parade. The use of City electricity and water is prohibited.

Parking Prohibited Along Parade Route:

Parking is prohibited on the parade route and in the marshaling areas on parade day beginning at 6 a.m.

Here’s a map of the Parade Route:



Police will mobilize the towing companies to remove cars from the parade route at 6 a.m. on Parade Day. All vehicles illegally parked in areas affected by the parade will be towed at owner’s expense.

If Your Vehicle is Towed:

To retrieve your towed vehicle, the vehicle owners must obtain a vehicle release form from Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department (SCMPD) at West Chatham Precinct on Chatham Parkway, 295 Police Memorial Dr. Proof of ownership is required to obtain a vehicle release form from SCMPD.

Here’s a Live Road Closure Map.

Downtown Shuttles (including Hutchinson Island Ferry).

Festival Zone/Wristband Rules:

You don’t need a wristband to be in the Festival Zone. You do need one if you want to drink in the zone outside of a bar or restaurant. Complete rules here.

Bathroom Map (maybe the most important information of the day):

Click for full size.