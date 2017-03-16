Our Hometown: St. Patrick’s Day ‘Fire Ball’ fundraiser this weekend

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:

It’s one of the most anticipated events of the year!

Firefighters from around the world will come together to have fun while raising money for charity!

Tickets to his year’s ‘St. Patrick’s Day Fire Ball’ are sold out!

The semi-formal affair takes place this Saturday, March 18, from 7 pm to 11 pm at Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum on MLK Boulevard.

Firefighters are asked to wear dress blues.

New members will be welcomed, recent retirees will be honored and visiting departments will be acknowledged.

Proceeds will benefit the Fallen Firefighters and Paws for A Cause.

For more information, visit: loveactuallyweddingsandspecialevents.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s