Our Hometown: St. Patrick’s Day ‘Fire Ball’ fundraiser this weekend

It’s one of the most anticipated events of the year!

Firefighters from around the world will come together to have fun while raising money for charity!

Tickets to his year’s ‘St. Patrick’s Day Fire Ball’ are sold out!

The semi-formal affair takes place this Saturday, March 18, from 7 pm to 11 pm at Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum on MLK Boulevard.

Firefighters are asked to wear dress blues.

New members will be welcomed, recent retirees will be honored and visiting departments will be acknowledged.

Proceeds will benefit the Fallen Firefighters and Paws for A Cause.

For more information, visit: loveactuallyweddingsandspecialevents.com.