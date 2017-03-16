Need a meatless recipe for Lent? Try this Wild Mushroom Pasta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chef Peter Russo from the Kitchen Cooking School at 700 Drayton has an easy Wild Mushroom Pasta dish just for you. He even shows us how to make the pasta from scratch.

Pasta Recipe

Ingredients:

-1 cups all-purpose flour

-1 eggs

-½ shell olive oil

-½ shell water

-Pinch salt

Directions:

In mixing bowl, crack eggs into center of flour add oil, water and salt mix well. Wrap in plastic wrap and let rest for 10 min.

Mushroom cream sauce

Ingredients:

-3 one cup wild mushrooms sliced

-2 each shallots sliced

-1 cup dry white wine

-3 cloves garlic minced

-1 sprig thyme deveined

-1 bunch parsley chopped

-1 stick butter

-S/P to taste

-½ quart cream

Directions:

In large sauté pan warm butter with shallots, garlic, cook for 5 min at medium heat. Add mushrooms and white wine cook for 5 min or until wine has cooked out. Add herbs and S/P to taste, then add cream and reduce by 1/3. Finish with some parmesan cheese.