Local roller derby players encourage students to eat healthy

Savannah Derby Devils with cafeteria workers at Charles Ellis Academy

The Savannah Derby Devils stop by several Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools to talk breakfast.

It was all part of the school district’s National School Breakfast Week celebration.

Players visited Charles Ellis Montessori Academy where cafeteria workers greeted them dressed as referees.

They also stopped by Bloomingdale Elementary and Butler Elementary to show students how a healthy breakfast helps fuel their athletic performance.

The Savannah Derby Devils’ first home game of the 2017 season is Saturday, April 22 at the Savannah Civic Center. You can find out more by clicking here.

