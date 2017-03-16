Hundreds Gather Downtown To Honor Revolutionary War Hero Killed While Protecting Flag

Savannah,

A solemn ceremony in downtown Savannah as more than 100 people lined up along Madison Square to honor the life of Sgt. William Jasper.

Jasper is remembered every year during St. Patrick’s Day Festivities. The Irish Community holds the ceremony steps away from where a statue was erected depicting his final moments. Jasper became a Revolutionary War hero when he single handedly saved his unit’s flag during the Battle of Sullivan’s Island.

Today, a military parade, a 21-gun salute and a wreath laying ceremony were all held to honor his memory.

“It’s one of our most family friendly ceremonies that we do and it’s great, we have military personnel from Ireland as well,” says Howard Kempf, Master of Ceremonies.

Children of all ages also attended today’s ceremony. Every military member both past and present were honored during the event.