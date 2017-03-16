Georgia set to expand access to medical marijuana

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia legislators have come to an agreement to expand the state’s medical cannabis program.

The compromise will add six diagnoses, including autism, AIDS, and Alzheimer’s disease to the list of qualifying conditions. Additionally anyone in a hospice program, regardless of diagnosis, will be allowed access to medical cannabis.

The compromise has the support of lawmakers from both chambers.

There will be no change to the level of THC allowed in the cannabis oil. An earlier version from the Senate proposed a reduction from 5 to 3 percent.

The bill removes a yearlong residency requirement and establishes reciprocity with other states.

The bill will be discussed in committee Thursday afternoon.