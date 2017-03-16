GBI arrests 3 suspects in shooting death of Deputy U.S. Marshal

Ludowici, GA. – (WSAV) The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announcing three arrests linked to the shooting death of Deputy United States Marshal Patrick Thomas Carothers. Carothers was shot and killed by Dontrell Montese Carter on November 18, 2016 while serving an arrest warrant. Carter was killed when officers returned fire. Carter, 25, was wanted for attempted murder of police officers, domestic violence, and unlawfully discharging a weapon during an incident in September 2016 in Sumter County, South Carolina.

The Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force had tracked Carter to a residence in Allenhurst, Georgia located in Long County. At the residence where Carter was hiding, law enforcement also made contact and interviewed Ashley Chavon Roberts, Levy Lewis Jenkins, and Jeremy Lance Lewis. The investigation into Carothers’ murder found the three committed acts which hindered Carter’s capture.

As a result, Roberts, 24, Jenkins, 34, and Lewis, 32, have each been charged with one count of Hindering Apprehension or Punishment of Criminal (felony) and one count of Felony Murder in Carothers’ death (see attached arrest warrants).

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office also assisted in the investigation.