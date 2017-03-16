GA man charged with burglarizing post offices, ID theft

Statesboro (Dept. of Justice) – Last week, a federal grand jury in Savannah returned a 17-count indictment charging 51-year-old Christopher William Sapp of Collins, GA with burglarizing two Tattnall County post offices and stealing parcels and mail on multiple occasions between October 2016 and January 2017.

The indictment also alleges that Sapp forced his way into the United States Post Office in Cobbtown, and stole 105 blank money orders, as well as a money order imprinting machine, and more than $1,000 worth of postage stamps. The indictment further alleges that Sapp fraudulently endorsed a stolen check, and used another person’s identity in an effort to cash it.

The federal indictment of Sapp stems from an investigation by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General, and the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office. Sapp’s arraignment was held Thursday morning in Statesboro. Sapp was ordered detained pending trial. If convicted on all counts of the federal indictment, Sapp could face a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.