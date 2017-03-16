FUGITIVE FILES: Convicted Sex Offender Now Wanted on Battery charges

A man with a lengthy criminal history and a stint in jail is back on the radar of Savannah-Chatham Metro Police, wanted again on new charges.

“A lot of domestic violence abusers they do a lot of their violence behind closed doors,” said SCMPD Detective Santana Willis.

But investigators say 53 year old Howard Chisholm opened the door on February 9, and attacked a woman inside.

“He entered his victim’s home, which is his girlfriend and assaulted her, leaving her with traumatic injuries,” explained Willis.

Chisholm is a registered sex offender, already spending time in prison for child molestation.

“He has an extensive criminal record,” said Willis. “Its one of those situations where i don’t know if the female he was with knows his history.”

Now the 6’0″ 189 pound man is wanted on felony battery charges.

“You are dealing with someone who has no problem putting himself in a situation where he would cause physical violence to someone he loves,” said the Detective.

Chisholm may be in the 700 block of Seiler ave or somewhere else in Savannah.

If you can help detectives track him down make an anonymous call to Savannah-Chatham Metro Police or Crimestoppers right away at (912)234-2020.

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.