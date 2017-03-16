Early morning fire destroys Burton home

BURTON, SC – (WSAV) A Thursday morning fire destroyed a Burton home. According to the Burton Fire District, fire crews responded to the the fire just after 5:00 a.m. on Harveys Bend on Paulkie Island.Firefighters arrived to find a mobile home located on the waterfront fully involved. Crews were able to contain the fire. A neighboring home under construction suffered fire damage. The residents were not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

This is the second fire in less than 24 hours for Burton firefighters with the first occurring yesterday at approximately 11:30am on Morrall Dr after a breaker box set the wall of a home on fire and displaced the resident. On March 6th Burton firefighters extinguished a fire in a Shanklin Rd mobile home park that resulted in the death of a female occupant, and this past Saturday Burton firefighters helped extinguish a fire at a two story home in Bostick Circle in Beaufort that resulted in the loss of a family dog.