3 vying to be next leader of South Carolina Democratic Party

Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Three candidates are vying to replace outgoing Chairman Jaime Harrison as the next leader of South Carolina’s Democratic Party.

Local media outlets report Anderson native Trav Robertson has been making the rounds speaking to political groups across South Carolina. The former state deputy treasurer was Barack Obama’s South Carolina campaign manager in 2008 and ran state Sen. Vincent Sheheen’s gubernatorial campaign in 2010.

Robertson left South Carolina for several years to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Democratic Party from 2011 to 2015. He returned last year and worked on efforts to recruit Democratic candidates.

Pawley’s Island party activist Susan Smith and Horry County executive committeeman Cedric Blain-Spain are also running. Both Robertson and Blain-Spain were delegates to the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

