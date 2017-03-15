White House fires back at publishing of Trump’s tax info

By Published:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this Monday, March 13, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting on healthcare in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" was at the center of the political media Tuesday, March 14, 2017, with a story on Trump's tax returns propelled by social media. The White House pushed back even before the release of the documents Tuesday night, saying that publishing the information was illegal. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Documents show that in 2005, President Donald Trump earned $153 million and paid $36.5 million in income taxes.

Pages from Trump’s federal tax return were obtained by journalist David Cay Johnston, who runs a website called DCReport.org, and were reported on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Even before the release of the documents, the White House pushed back, saying “You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s