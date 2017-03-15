Walterboro man sentenced to 51 years in Hampton County murder

Hampton (State of South Carolina) – A Walterboro man has been convicted of the 2015 shooting and killing of a Hampton apartment complex building manager.

Twenty-six-year-old Sidney Antoine Holmes was sentenced to 51 years in prison in the shooting death of 51-year-old Steven Douglas Cochran.

Following a two-day trial at the Hampton County Courthouse, a jury found Holmes guilty of four crimes: murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He received 40 years for murder; five years for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime; five years for shooting into a dwelling and one year for unlawful possession of a weapon. The sentences are to run consecutively.

On Aug. 1, 2015, Cochran, who was the building manager for the Hampton Garden Apartments on Holly Street West, called Hampton Police after telling a group of men who were loitering at the apartment complex to leave the property. During the call, Cochran began to scream for help. A bystander picked up the phone and told the officer that a man ran up to Cochran and shot him.