SCMPD Task Force nets 19 arrests in four days

Savannah (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force wrapped up a successful four-day operation that concluded with 11 felony arrests and eight misdemeanor arrests.
The Task Force was a collaboration between SCMPD’s End Gun Violence: Step Forward initiative, Strategic Investigation Unit, Savannah Area Regional Intelligence Center, Violent Crimes, Robbery, Crime Suppression, K-9, Aviation, Traffic Unit, and the Department of Community Supervision. Undercover and uniformed officers used intelligence-led policing methods to focus in on challenging neighborhoods, targeting specific individuals who are linked to the violence in Savannah.
Those with felony charges include:
- Desmond Tolbert, 33, possession of controlled substance
- Dominick Jackson, 33, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession with intent, possession of controlled substance
- Phillip Moore, 22, possession of marijuana
- Stephen Walker, 24, possession of firearm by convicted felon
- Devonte Ruffin, 24, possession with intent
- Jeffrey Scott, 33, possession with intent
- Bobby Shields, 23, possession of controlled substance
- Christopher Gamble, 26, felony probation violation warrant
- Joseph Blake, 33, felony warrant
- Jahkeem Bryant, 24, possession of firearm during commission of crime
- Torrey Milton, 27, federal warrant