SCMPD Task Force nets 19 arrests in four days

Savannah (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force wrapped up a successful four-day operation that concluded with 11 felony arrests and eight misdemeanor arrests.

The Task Force was a collaboration between SCMPD’s End Gun Violence: Step Forward initiative, Strategic Investigation Unit, Savannah Area Regional Intelligence Center, Violent Crimes, Robbery, Crime Suppression, K-9, Aviation, Traffic Unit, and the Department of Community Supervision. Undercover and uniformed officers used intelligence-led policing methods to focus in on challenging neighborhoods, targeting specific individuals who are linked to the violence in Savannah.

Those with felony charges include:

Desmond Tolbert, 33, possession of controlled substance

Dominick Jackson, 33, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession with intent, possession of controlled substance

Phillip Moore, 22, possession of marijuana

Stephen Walker, 24, possession of firearm by convicted felon

Devonte Ruffin, 24, possession with intent

Jeffrey Scott, 33, possession with intent

Bobby Shields, 23, possession of controlled substance

Christopher Gamble, 26, felony probation violation warrant

Joseph Blake, 33, felony warrant

Jahkeem Bryant, 24, possession of firearm during commission of crime

Torrey Milton, 27, federal warrant