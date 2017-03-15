SCMPD Task Force nets 19 arrests in four days

Published:
Courtesy: SCMPD

Savannah (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force wrapped up a successful four-day operation that concluded with 11 felony arrests and eight misdemeanor arrests.

The Task Force was a collaboration between SCMPD’s End Gun Violence: Step Forward initiative, Strategic Investigation Unit, Savannah Area Regional Intelligence Center, Violent Crimes, Robbery, Crime Suppression, K-9, Aviation, Traffic Unit, and the Department of Community Supervision. Undercover and uniformed officers used intelligence-led policing methods to focus in on challenging neighborhoods, targeting specific individuals who are linked to the violence in Savannah.

Those with felony charges include:

  • Desmond Tolbert, 33, possession of controlled substance
  • Dominick Jackson, 33, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession with intent, possession of controlled substance
  • Phillip Moore, 22, possession of marijuana
  • Stephen Walker, 24, possession of firearm by convicted felon
  • Devonte Ruffin, 24, possession with intent
  • Jeffrey Scott, 33, possession with intent
  • Bobby Shields, 23, possession of controlled substance
  • Christopher Gamble, 26, felony probation violation warrant
  • Joseph Blake, 33, felony warrant
  • Jahkeem Bryant, 24, possession of firearm during commission of crime
  • Torrey Milton, 27, federal warrant

