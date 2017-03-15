SCCPSS holding kindergarten orientations today

Savannah (SCCPSS) – Kindergarten Orientation will take place at all Savannah-Chatham County Public School elementary and K8 sites on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 from 9:30-10:30AM. Parents and guardians of children who will attend kindergarten next school year (2017-2018) are encouraged to participate at the school their child will be attending.

Children will have the opportunity to visit a kindergarten classroom and participate in activities that will help them feel comfortable about starting school. Parents will also attend an informative session conducted by school staff to help them understand what they must do to register their child for school, how to prepare children for school, and what to expect from the SCCPSS Kindergarten Program.

For more information, contact the elementary school where your child will be attending.