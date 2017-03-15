River Street parking lots closing at 4PM today, road closures begin tomorrow

Savannah (SCMPD/WSAV) – In just a few hours, parking lots on River Street will be closing in preparation for the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Festival. The lots will be closed from 4:00 this afternoon to midnight on Sunday, March 19th.

Beginning at 10AM Thursday, vehicle traffic will not be allowed on River Street throughout the duration of festival.

Authorities say Bay Street may also closed as needed for pedestrian safety as early as 4PM Thursday. City Market area streets including Congress , Bryan, St Julian, and Barnard will close as needed at that time as well.

