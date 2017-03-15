Our Hometown: Alfred E. Beach Day at the Capitol

They’re the GHSA Class 3-A state champs.

But today the Beach High Bulldogs are celebrating another special occasion.

Beach High alum and State Representative Carl Gilliard, will host Alfred Ely Beach High School Day at the Capitol in honor of the school’s 150th anniversary.

Alumni from across the country have been invited to attend the event to mark 150 years of excellence in education and to honor Beach High School’s past and current leadership.

Rep. Gilliard will recognize alumni and the Lady Bulldogs varsity basketball team during a morning order in the House chamber.