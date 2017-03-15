Our Hometown: Alfred E. Beach Day at the Capitol

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

They’re the GHSA Class 3-A state champs.

But today the Beach High Bulldogs are celebrating another special occasion.

Beach High alum and State Representative Carl Gilliard, will host Alfred Ely Beach High School Day at the Capitol in honor of the school’s 150th anniversary.

Alumni from across the country have been invited to attend the event to mark 150 years of excellence in education and to honor Beach High School’s past and current leadership.

Rep. Gilliard will recognize alumni and the Lady Bulldogs varsity basketball team during a morning order in the House chamber.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s