Savannah (WSAV) – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office hosted some very distinguished guests today.

The An Garda Siochana, known as the Guardians of Peace of Ireland, are in town in advance of the annual Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Festival. They are responsible for carrying out all police duties in the Irish State.

A reception and luncheon were held for them and other local dignitaries at the Sheriff’s complex.