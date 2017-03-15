House’s $8 billion plan includes money for Matthew cleanup

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The House’s roughly $8 billion plan for state taxes spends $100 million on upgrading K-12 schools, puts an additional $38 million into a per-student payment, and buys $10 million worth of school buses.

The House voted 115-3 early Wednesday to send its budget proposal to the Senate. A 115-0 vote sent the accompanying “capital reserve” bill, which spends $139 million from this year’s rainy-day fund.

Most of that goes toward Hurricane Matthew cleanup costs incurred by state agencies and local governments. Legislators voted late Tuesday to set aside $700,000 for Nichols. Most homes remain vacant five months after floodwaters consumed the Marion County hamlet.

The so-called “base student cost” for K-12 schools increases by $50. The $100 million will help refurbish dilapidated schools in high-poverty districts.