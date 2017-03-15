Horry County wants more parking access in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus is asking Myrtle Beach to expand the areas where people can park with a non-resident pass.

The county had considered suing the city over its policy of selling a $100 pass allowing parking in certain areas. Local media report that Lazarus says the pass should be valid at any metered parking space in the city.

The pass is not valid along a mile-long stretch many Horry County residents prefer.

Myrtle Beach began selling the passes because of residents’ complaints about people parking in their yards. Mayor John Rhodes says he doesn’t expect any change in the non-resident passes.

City Councilman Phil Render hopes the parking issue does not become a wedge issue.

Myrtle Beach is the heart of South Carolina’s $20 billion tourism industry.