Georgia Double Murder Suspect Arrested in Jasper County

Jasper County and the U.S. Marshals combine to bring a murder suspect to justice.

A bar filled with hundreds of people. Shots ring out, two men are dead.

It happened March 2nd in Warner Robins, Georgia.

The man police say is responsible is now behind bars thanks to law enforcement officers in our area.

A tip led Marshals and Sheriff’s Deputies to Travis Thomas at a Jasper County home last night.

Thomas allegedly fired the deadly shots which killed two 20 year olds inside the Jus One More sports bar.

Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus says people making calls are making a difference in stopping crime in his county.

“We want to send a message to our citizens that we are not going to allow people to come and set up shop in Jasper County,” said Malphrus. “If we get word that they come here to hide from other agencies we will do our best to get them out of out county. It also sends a message to those that are wishing to commit crimes in Jasper County. We will not allow that, we will do our best to fight the criminal element at its root.”

Sheriff Malphrus say Thomas had family ties in Jasper County and was trying to hide out.

He is now in the Jasper County Jail, and will be extradicted back to Warner Robins to face two murder charges.