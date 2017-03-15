Coroner: Woman found dead worked for Lexington sheriff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The coroner in Lexington County says a woman whose body was found in her home was an employee of the sheriff’s department.

Coroner Margaret Fisher told local media outlets that 31-year-old Lindsey Nicole Lee died of a “sharp force injury” A State Law Enforcement Division spokesman said Wednesday that its agents are investigating Lee’s death as a homicide.

According to officials, deputies went to a home near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport around 9 a.m. Tuesday to perform a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Lee’s body inside the home.

There have been no additional details provided and authorities have made no arrests in the case.

Sheriff Jay Koon said Lee joined the department in 2011. Capt. Adam Myrick said Lee worked in the department’s IT unit.