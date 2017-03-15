Cat litter argument leads to arrest of assistant principal

BEAUFORT, S.C. – A Beaufort High School assistant principal has been charged with slapping his wife in the face as an argument over an untidy cat escalated.

The Island Packet reports David McIntyre, the school’s head of arts, communication, and technology, was arrested Sunday on a charge of second-degree domestic violence.

According to an arrest report, McIntyre told Bluffton police that he and his wife had begun arguing over the cat “peeing outside the litterbox.” He said he had slapped his wife during the dispute.

The report says McIntyre confirmed her husband’s account and showed officers a red mark on her face.

Beaufort County Schools spokesman Jim Foster says McIntyre had been placed on paid administrative leave but gave no further details.

It’s unclear if McIntyre has an attorney.