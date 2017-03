It’s one of the most anticipated events of the year!

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day Fire Ball will take place Saturday, March 18, from 7 pm to 11 pm at Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum on MLK Boulevard.

Bob Milie, President of the International Association of Firefighters, and Jen Hinton, the event planner for the ball, join the conversation with information on how you can support this worthwhile event.

