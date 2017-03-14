Verizon to boost 4G coverage zone during St. Patrick’s Festival

SAVANNAH – To ensure customers have quality wireless service during the 192nd St. Patrick’s Day parade and festivities, Verizon has enhanced its 4G LTE network by adding a permanent Outdoor Distributed Antenna System in the downtown area.

It will increase cellular coverage and capacity during high-traffic events like the St. Patrick’s Day Parade when thousands of people are trying to access the network simultaneously.

The boosted 4G coverage will be available Wednesday, March 16th through Saturday, March 18th.