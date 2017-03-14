Transportation options available for Savannah St. Patrick’s festivities

Savannah (WSAV) – If you’re one of the projected 500,000 people set to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day in Savannah, having a plan for transportation is key to help protect one’s safety and sanity. Below are various options and changes offered by public and private transportation services.

Shuttles:

Chatham Area Transit Authority is offering shuttle service on Friday and Saturday for $5 for a round trip to and from the downtown areas.

There are three pick up locations:

Westside – Pickup at Westside Shopping Center, Hwy 80 in Garden City. Drop off at the Transit Center.

Eastside – Pickup at Island Towne Centre, Hwy 80 on Whitemarsh Island. Drop off at Oglethorpe & Houston.

Southside – Pickup at Savannah Mall, Abercorn & Apache. Drop off at the Transit Center.

See the next section for Hutchinson Island shuttle information.

Times:

7:00 AM-11:00 AM Going to Downtown

Noon-4:00 PM Leaving from Downtown *

* Additional Return Options

Kelly Tours will also be offering shuttle services from Pooler to the Historic District all weekend long. Tickets start at $20. Pick up is at Molly MacPherson’s in Pooler.

Many hotels around the greater Savannah area also offer shuttles to and from their locations on Friday and Saturday to accommodate visitors.

Buses:

Local routes will run on an adjusted schedule and will be FREE on Friday, March 17. To check out how this affect routes in the downtown area, click here.

Hutchinson Island:

There will be a free shuttle that will transport riders to the west end of River Street on Friday and Saturday. The ferry will also run for free on Friday and Saturday but it will ONLY pick up and drop off between Trade Center Landing and Waving Girl Landing. For times click here.

Uber:

Uber will have three suggested pick up locations for the downtown Savannah area as some areas of River Street and City Market will be blocked off for the festival. A map of those locations is available here.

New this year, Uber is offering 1,000 patrons the chance to get $10 their ride to or from the festival by using the promo code, “MakeAPlan17”.