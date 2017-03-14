Teen shot Monday night in critical condition

Courtesy: WSAV Photojournalist Jim Jensen

Savannah (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting incident that has left a 15-year-old male in critical condition.

Around 6:30 Monday night, officers responded to a home on the 2000 block of Massachusetts Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting. Reportedly, a group of teens were in the home when it occurred.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, but detectives do not believe this to be a random incident.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

