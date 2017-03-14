Stump removal slowed by scientific survey requirement

(SAVANNAH) Hundreds of tree stumps are scattered across Savannah, reminders of Hurricane Matthew’s power as it passed through the region last fall. Scientific investigation is required before the final phase of hurricane debris clean up can be completed in the Hostess City, that is if municipal leaders want to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for stump removal costs.

Richard Gerbasi, Director of Cemeteries in Savannah, says it’s part of the process. “FEMA requires us to get a, an archaeological investigation prior to any uprooted stump removals in any historic parks, squares, neighborhoods, cemeteries, battlefields, areas such as that. ” said Gerbasi. The requirement is designed to make sure any piece of history uncovered by the storm isn’t lost in the clean up. “Citywide, they’ll be looking for any artifacts, um, and there’s a process that they have to go through, according to, ya’ know, state requirements, um, and they’ll log those artifact. They’ll collect GIS coordinates and they’ll submit some documentation on any artifacts they find, to the state and to us.” Gerbasi said.

Archaeological surveys are underway outside historic areas in Savannah, but inside those area’s work has yet to begin. “They’re awaiting some contract modifications with the debris removal company, um, ’cause of course, being the cemeteries, there’s a lot more requirements, such as, ya’ know, as opposed to..like a park and a square.” Gerbasi said, adding some specifics about what the scientists are looking for. “Citywide, they’ll be looking for any artifacts, um, and there’s a process that they have to go through, according to, ya’ know, state requirements, um, and they’ll log those artifact. They’ll collect GIS coordinates and they’ll submit some documentation on any artifacts they find, to the state and to us.” said Gerbasi.

There are more than two hundred tree stumps created by Hurricane Matthew in Savannah, with nearly three dozen inside historic cemeteries. Gerbasi says each scientific survey takes about thirty minutes. “I am certainly looking forward to, ah, ya’ know, getting the remainder of debris up.” said Gerbasi. Savannah’s city council is expected to deal with storm tree stump removal at their next regular council meeting set for this Thursday.