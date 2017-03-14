Soccer in the city: Savannah Clovers kick off St. Patrick’s Day Showcase this weekend

The love of soccer is strong in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

This weekend, the Savannah Clovers Football Club is hosting Charleston’s Lowcountry United for the St. Patrick’s Day Soccer Showcase.

The team’s mission is to represent the Hostess City in the National Premier Soccer League.

Brian Sykes and Logan Spencer join the conversation with more on the organization and its goals.

Details:

St. Patrick’s Day Soccer Showcase: Clovers v Lowcountry United

Sunday, March 19

Daffin Park, Floyd Morris Field

Admission: $5

Gate opens at 4:00pm. Kickoff at 4:45pm

Click here for more information.