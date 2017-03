Savannah (SCCPSS) – Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education District 7 Representative, Michael Johnson, will hold a Town Hall meeting for neighbors of his district tonight. The meeting will begin at 6:30 at New Hampstead High School.

Attendees will receive an update regarding the search for the next superintendent, ESPLOST, and the upcoming FY 18 budget.

The meeting is open to the public and parents are encouraged to attend.