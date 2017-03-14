Savannah streetscape project to include disability improvements

A local disabled group voiced concerns Tuesday about the Savannah streetscape project. It’s an effort to improve the look and functionality of Broughton, Bay and River streets in downtown Savannah.

Members of the group called Savannah-Chatham County On Disability Issues met with the city’s project leader. The group wanted to make sure the project design had the disabled in mind.

The project leader, Bridget Lidy, said the sidewalk surfaces will be smoother and five feet wider to make it more accessible for those in wheelchairs.

“Many of the things we were talking to her about she had actually already kind of come up with something that they were already doing to try to make it possible to make it more accessible and better for those with disabilities,” said Pamela Oglesby, SCCODI awareness chair.

The final meeting where public input is being gathered is Thursday, March 23, at 6 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center.