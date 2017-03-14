Our Hometown: The Love & Soul Experience Singer’s Edition

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

There’s so much to do in Savannah this weekend.

This Friday, March 17, enjoy an evening of live music, great singing, food, and more during the Singer’s Edition of the Love & Soul Experience!

The night begins at 7:30 pm at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum.

Tickets are available at: eventbrite.com.

Click here for more information or call: 912-224-6084.

The evening affair is hosted by local songstress Kimberly Gunn and will feature performances by national recording artist RLW, Chavis Flagg of Atlanta, and  Keyta Boone.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s