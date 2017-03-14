Our Hometown: The Love & Soul Experience Singer’s Edition

There’s so much to do in Savannah this weekend.

This Friday, March 17, enjoy an evening of live music, great singing, food, and more during the Singer’s Edition of the Love & Soul Experience!

The night begins at 7:30 pm at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum.

Tickets are available at: eventbrite.com.

Click here for more information or call: 912-224-6084.

The evening affair is hosted by local songstress Kimberly Gunn and will feature performances by national recording artist RLW, Chavis Flagg of Atlanta, and Keyta Boone.