Nor’easter snowstorm affects air travel in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga.

The Nor’easter storm is expected to dump up to 20 inches of snow in some areas of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. As a result, air travel has taken a big hit today with thousands of flights already cancelled.

Some of those cancellations happened at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport, including arriving and departing flights from: Northern Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Washington, D.C.

Lori Lynah, the Director of Marketing and Air Service Development at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport, says she hopes weather improves tomorrow.

“They’ll have conference calls throughout the day and figure out what they’re going to be able to operate and what they can’t. Hopefully it won’t be so bad tomorrow and some of these things can get coming and going,” said Lynah.

But if you have travel plans, she says be sure to check with your airline for updates before making your way to the airport.

“The best thing you can do is check with your airline, absolutely, before you’re going to fly, when there’s any kind of weather, anywhere. There could be a chance that you could change your flight, to make sure that you get to your destination,” Lynah told News 3.

So far, she says there have been more than two dozen cancelled flights at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.

