Music man finds “perfect” job

Denver (KUSA) — The end of the parking garage is the beginning of a new life for William Weinacht.
“I worked IT for over 30 years, mainframe computers. Then, I got laid off,” Weinacht said.
Now, he works as a parking garage cashier at the Denver Performing Arts Center where the arts are celebrated.
“It’s been a part of my soul for a long time,” Weinacht said.
