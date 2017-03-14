Music man finds “perfect” job

By Published:

Denver (KUSA) — The end of the parking garage is the beginning of a new life for William Weinacht.

“I worked IT for over 30 years, mainframe computers. Then, I got laid off,” Weinacht said.
Now, he works as a parking garage cashier at the Denver Performing Arts Center where the arts are celebrated.
“It’s been a part of my soul for a long time,” Weinacht said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s