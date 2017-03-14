Daytime lane closures in Port Wentworth begin Tuesday, March 14

Port Wentworth (GDOT) – Due to weather conditions, contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will affect State Route (SR) 21 traffic at the Interstate 95 interchange project during daytime hours Tuesday, March 14-Friday March 17.

Work between Hendley Road and SR 30 requires moving closures northbound from about 8AM -3PM and on the southbound side from 9AM-5PM.

These temporary lane closures are necessary for the contractor to complete the existing diverging diamond interchange. As weather allows, activities also include grading on the outside shoulders and median within these areas, setting pedestrian crossing poles and placing median asphalt under the I-95 overpass.

Traffic officials remind you to slow down, allow extra distance between vehicles, read signs, obey road crew flaggers, and expect the unexpected when approaching any construction zone.