Cold case, Year old murder has family seeking public’s help

SAVANNAH, Ga. – It was difficult for ONE Savannah family to come forward. They are heartbroken over the loss of their son and the fact that his killer is still out there.

They held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to ask the public to help find that person to give them the closure they need to put this behind them.

“He’s the only child that’s left,” Eunice Floyd, Halinton Williams mother, said.

The mother was in tears after recalling the loss of the only son she had left in her family.

“Halinton’s mother has cried day and night on numerous occasions. In fact she is depressed more often than she is not,” Christopher Floyd, Williams father, said.

Their 35-year-old son was killed around 1:30 in the afternoon on 34th Street near Waters Avenue on March 28th, 2016.

He was walking with a friend when someone walked up to them and opened fire.

Williams was rushed to Memorial University Medical Center where he later died. Police said they believe a potential suspect ran on foot.

“We know that there were a lot of people outside,” Jacob Schroyer, a Savannah-Chatham Metro Police detective, said. “We’ve talked to a lot of people. We’re continuing to investigate and we’re following active leads. However, you can never have too much information in a homicide investigation.”

Information that could lead to Williams killer.

“This tragedy has caused tremendous hurt to the family and we would love to have closure,” Floyd said.

Williams was the family’s third and last child. At some point the family lost a 3-year-old and seven years ago they lost another son.

“This has brought tremendous hurt as you could well see to my and I’ve done everything that I possibly can in order to support her in this endeavor,” Floyd said.

Which is why the family has one request for you.

“We plead to the public if you know anything come forward,” Floyd said.

And these grieving parents aren’t the only ones who want to get these criminals and killers off the streets.

“We want to get these people that are out here hurting people, killing people, tearing families a part off the streets and make our community safer for everyone,” Schroyer said.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Crimestoppers hotline at 912-243-2020