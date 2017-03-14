Beach Pep Rally Sends State Champs Off To Atlanta

Savannah, GA – Beach High School students and faculty honored the newly crowned Class 3A Girls Basketball State Champions, the Lady Bulldogs. Their victory was even more special because they captured the title on the 150th birthday of Beach High School. The players are still on cloud nine from their huge victory.

“It feels good to prove a lot of people wrong. We went out and showed our highest potential of play, and it feels good to prove a lot of people wrong,” said Beach senior Judasia Hill.

“It’s actually been amazing. I’ve enjoyed every moment of it. It’s just wow. I want another one. (TAKE BASS SUPER) It was cool to just be a humble person remain humble and want to overflow into your teammates. And they start to remain humble not posting stuff to social media and nothing like that,” said Beach junior Jabrekia Bass.