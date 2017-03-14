Beach Lady Bulldogs to receive special recognition

Beach High School’s Lady Bulldogs the subject of another celebration.

This time under the golden dome

The State champions arrived in Atlanta tonight.

The team will be welcomed at Georgia’s capital tomorrow morning at 10.

Beach High will also be recognized for providing 150 years of excellence in education.

Lunch and fellowship with legislators will wrap up their visit.

They are excited about the invitation.

“It’s amazing. I’ve never been in there….because we were supposed to go my Freshman year, but weren’t able to because we didn’t win State.

But this year we got it,” says guard, Jabrekia Bass

“It just happened to be like this, but it feels good. We’re going there tomorrow on a dual mission. It’s good to be the school 150 years, and then again we won the State Championship.

So just to represent the school in such a beautiful way is a good thing,” explains Coach Olufemi Gordon.

Beach brought home the championship last Thursday after beating Johnson High in Athens.

